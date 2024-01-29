Oder Investment Management LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Oder Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOU traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.97. 144,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,575. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $23.09. The company has a market cap of $671.64 million, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.28.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

