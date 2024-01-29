Oder Investment Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ)

Oder Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust comprises about 1.4% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BFZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 45,028 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,423,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 109,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $1,243,115.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,094,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,020,978.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 237,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,600 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:BFZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 19,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,452. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $12.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

