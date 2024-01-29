Oder Investment Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Oder Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 1.2% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.6 %

CRWD stock traded up $7.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $297.81. 2,022,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,462,852. The stock has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,953.83, a P/E/G ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.74 and a fifty-two week high of $307.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $203.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.