Oder Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CALF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,744 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

