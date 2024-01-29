Oder Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,152 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Oder Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up 2.5% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 227,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 31,485 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 100,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter.

VRP traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.54. 251,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,131. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.57.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

