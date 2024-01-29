NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $775.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $8.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $618.84. 21,500,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,755,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $189.50 and a 52-week high of $628.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $509.14 and its 200-day moving average is $471.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

