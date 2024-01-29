nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,943. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day moving average of $54.17. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.34. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

