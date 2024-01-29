Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Trading Down 3.2%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.18 and last traded at $19.20. 855,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,332,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

JWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 194.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

