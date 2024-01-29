NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.99

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.86, with a volume of 64221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

NMIH has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.28.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other NMI news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $243,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NMI news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $243,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $4,066,704.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,198 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NMI by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of NMI by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NMI by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 859,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,523,000 after purchasing an additional 402,793 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

