Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 545,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,873,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38,415 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 320.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 134.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $192.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $202.81. The company has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

