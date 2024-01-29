Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases 528 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 61.1% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $229.69 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $160.66 and a 1 year high of $229.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.03 and its 200 day moving average is $209.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

