Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,034 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in GSK by 255.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526,736 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in GSK by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,232,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $39.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $40.34.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

