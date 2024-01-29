Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 154,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $17,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $115.75 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $136.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.04%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

