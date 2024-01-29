Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $348,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,540,000 after buying an additional 71,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 887,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,087,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after purchasing an additional 75,389 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 764,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after purchasing an additional 105,064 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 683,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

GWX stock opened at $30.80 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.07.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

