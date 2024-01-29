Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,211.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,070.27 and its 200 day moving average is $942.03. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,284.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,300.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $981.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

