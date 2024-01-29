Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $192.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.43. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $201.65. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

