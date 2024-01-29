Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $42.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $178.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.