Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 909 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $40.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

