Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 450 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,522,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,985,196,000 after acquiring an additional 463,055 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,956,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,144,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,554,000 after acquiring an additional 423,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,150,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,564,000 after purchasing an additional 248,170 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $79.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.76. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACGL

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.