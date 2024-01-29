Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,368 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 55.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.1 %

DAL opened at $39.58 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAL. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Delta Air Lines

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.