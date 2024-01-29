NFT (NFT) Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00017263 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015979 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,166.15 or 0.99975342 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00011181 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.76 or 0.00200931 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.