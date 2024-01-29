Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.29.

NXR.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$10.00 price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of NXR.UN stock opened at C$8.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$566.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.41. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$6.08 and a 52-week high of C$11.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.57%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

