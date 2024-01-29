NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target Raised to $26.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after acquiring an additional 356,265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,865,533 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $144,506,000 after acquiring an additional 774,665 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,583,336 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $106,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,318 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $162,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 16.1% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,171,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,092,000 after purchasing an additional 301,147 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

