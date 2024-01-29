New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Down 6%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.10 and last traded at $75.11. Approximately 413,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,877,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EDU

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 0.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $869.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.01 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after buying an additional 21,246,644 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after buying an additional 932,613 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 92.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,631,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,274,000 after buying an additional 3,189,254 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 2,035,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.