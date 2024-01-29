NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.08 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.29% of NetSol Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.