Needham & Company LLC Boosts Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $56.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TENB has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenable from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.91. Tenable has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $49.77.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. Analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $38,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,920,653. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $33,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,920,653. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,669 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,895. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

