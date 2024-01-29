NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Up 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $3.05 billion and $144.33 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.04 or 0.00007030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00083838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00029053 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00022352 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000886 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,004,666,471 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.91256932 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 349 active market(s) with $167,981,220.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.