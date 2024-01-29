National Bankshares Raises PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target to C$5.74

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$5.74 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 149.57% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James raised shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.05.
PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.
