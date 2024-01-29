National Bankshares Increases Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Laurentian lowered shares of Killam Apartment REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$20.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.36.
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
