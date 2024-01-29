National Bankshares Boosts Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$82.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BEI.UN. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$78.25.

TSE:BEI.UN traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$70.82. 26,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,951. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57. The firm has a market cap of C$3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.65. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$52.94 and a twelve month high of C$74.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$69.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$67.78.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

