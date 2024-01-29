Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Buys 50 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 0.6% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $428.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $450.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.