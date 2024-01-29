Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Lowered to $43.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by UBS Group from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

MUR stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.44. 364,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,760. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average is $43.33. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 68.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

