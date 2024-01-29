M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,878 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $11,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 17,405.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,417,000 after buying an additional 5,243,349 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,339,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,759,000 after buying an additional 2,286,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $231,022,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,560,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,265 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $141.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $161.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.34.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,748 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

