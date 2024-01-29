MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $11.52

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.52, but opened at $11.09. MorphoSys shares last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 255,849 shares traded.

MOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $69.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. MorphoSys had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 134.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOR. Artia Global Partners LP bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MorphoSys by 116.4% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 177,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the third quarter worth about $101,000.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

