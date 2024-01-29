Morgan Stanley Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $193.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. UBS Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.09.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.4 %

AMD stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.90. The stock had a trading volume of 23,238,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,735,898. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.03 and a 1-year high of $184.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.92 and a 200 day moving average of $119.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,482.62, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $2,908,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.