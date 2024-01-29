Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $573.58.

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $484,047.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $123,969,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $417,503.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,442,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,976 shares of company stock valued at $100,381,875. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,234,000 after purchasing an additional 257,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,482,546,000 after acquiring an additional 123,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after acquiring an additional 929,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,853,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,974,000 after acquiring an additional 41,208 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,421,000 after acquiring an additional 96,107 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $601.14 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $383.19 and a 12-month high of $648.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $593.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

