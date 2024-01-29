Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MC. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $42.75.

NYSE MC opened at $55.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 291.53 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.19. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $272.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.22 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 3.57%. Equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $819,660.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,131.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 380.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

