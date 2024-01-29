Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Public Storage worth $63,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Public Storage by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Public Storage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $289.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The company has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.36.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

