Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,004 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Humana worth $56,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Humana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.25.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $361.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.34. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.