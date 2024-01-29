Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,911 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of BlackRock worth $89,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in BlackRock by 47,042.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,808,000 after buying an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 1.5% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $787.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $778.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $712.74. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $819.00. The firm has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 54.78%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.