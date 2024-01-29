Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 17,278 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,278 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Elevance Health worth $94,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.60.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ELV opened at $483.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $508.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.60.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

