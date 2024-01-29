Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 11,777 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $60,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $437.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.95.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.25 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.49%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

