Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $109.32 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Booking worth $109,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,555.62.

Booking Trading Up 0.5 %

Booking stock opened at $3,519.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,331.23 and a 1-year high of $3,669.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,391.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,152.15.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $53.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.



