Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $105.12 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 674,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 51,199 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of United Parcel Service worth $105,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

Shares of UPS opened at $159.30 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.60 and its 200 day moving average is $160.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

