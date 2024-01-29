Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 29,722 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,722 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $78,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $245.89 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $247.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

