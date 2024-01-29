Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $103,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $810.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $803.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $775.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $661.66 and a 12 month high of $826.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $839.67.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,581.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,581.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.60, for a total value of $99,923.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,403 shares of company stock valued at $13,917,890. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

