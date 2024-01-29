Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 381,137 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 647,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,137 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $69,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,003,788,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after acquiring an additional 332,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,151,000 after acquiring an additional 790,231 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,875,000 after buying an additional 71,608 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.9 %

Blackstone stock opened at $124.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The firm has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.99.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

