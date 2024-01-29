Miramar Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Miramar Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,431,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $208,647,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.49. 5,544,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,978,681. The company has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $75.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

