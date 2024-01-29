Miramar Capital LLC Has $8.59 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Miramar Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 2.3% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

Shares of GD stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $263.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,800. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $267.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.74. The company has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

