Miramar Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 2.7% of Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $10,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $142.58. 236,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $181.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

